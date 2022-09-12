Mohammad Azharuddin Surprised Over India Squad Selection, Mentions 2 Changes He Wants In The Squad

BCCI has named Indian Squad for the highly anticipated ICC T20 World Cup 2022. According to Mohammad Azharuddin, there were some notable omissions from the squad as the likes of Shami & Shreyas were placed on the standby list. It’s quite puzzling to see the absence of these two-star players from the 15-player squad. In the last T20 World Cup 2021 Selectors had dropped Chahal by stating that he bowls slower.

Indian Cricket Team failed to make the final of Asia Cup 2022. There were very high expectations from the team as they had successful tours of England & West Indies. BCCI would be aware that India hasn’t won ICC T20 World Cup since the inception of IPL and the drought of 15 years doesn’t look good for the richest board.

Mohammad Azharuddin on Selection

The Former Indian Captain was quite fumed up after the absence of Shami & Shreyas. He wrote on his Twitter handle: “Shreyas Iyer instead of Deepak Hooda and Md. Shami in the place of Harshal Patel would be my choice“.

Shreyas Iyer instead of Deepak Hooda and Md. Shami in the place of Harshal Patel would be my choice. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 12, 2022

Questionable Selection from Selection Committee

The exclusion of Shami can prove to be a costly one as he has the knack of being a partnership breaker. Head Coach Rahul Dravid & Captain Rohit Sharma should be questioned as to why he wasn’t a part of the squad since T20 World Cup 2021. The bowler has very good control over his line & length and most importantly he can be a force to reckon in Australia’s fast & bouncy pitches.

We all have witnessed that India has given priority to a Arshdeep Singh & Harshal Patel for angle and variations. The opposition teams may play out Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Jasprit Bumrah and target the 3rd seamer and that can be the turning point. Last time Shreyas Iyer was not selected as he was not 100% fit and this time his absence doesn’t sound too good. He is someone who can play long & effective innings; Deepak Hooda has been given the nod and had a terrible Asia Cup 2022 which doesn’t sound good.

