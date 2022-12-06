Mylene Paat wins PVL Reinforced Conference MVP award

MANILA, Philippines — Mylene Paat earned her first Premier Volleyball League MVP in the 2022 Reinforced Conference on Tuesday at Philsports Arena.

Paat raised the Reinforced Conference MVP and the Best Opposite Spiker after Chery Tiggo settled for fourth place in the tournament.

The lefty opposite spiker had emerged as the best local player in the elimination round, rising as the lone Filipino in the league’s Top 5 best scorers with a total of 160 points built on 148 spikes, nine blocks, and three aces.

Paat brought back the Crossovers to the semifinals with a 6-2 record in the eliminations but the Crossovers then lost five straight games to end up in the fourth spot to cap their 2022 season.

Lindsey Vander Weide earned the Best Foreign Player plum, becoming the second Angel to win the award since Wilma Salas in 2019.

The American import out of University of Oregon averaged 23.375 points per game in the eliminations. The individual awardees were selected through statistics in the first and semifinals round.

Creamline spiker Alyssa Valdez won the 1st Best Outside Spiker, while Petro Gazz star Myla Pablo earned the 2nd Best Outside Hitter.

Jia De Guzman won her seventh Best Setter crown in the PVL after Creamline copped the bronze medal.Finalists Cignal and Petro Gazz shared the best middle blocker awards with MJ Phillips of the Angels winning the 1st and HD Spikers’ Rose Doria earning the 2nd plum for the position.

Chery Tiggo’s Buding Duremdes was named the Conference Best Libero, which was her first individual award in the league.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next