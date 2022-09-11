Naseem Shah Hands Kusal Mendis A Golden Duck; Sends His Stumps Flying With A 142kph Snorter

Naseem Shah rattled the stumps of Kusal Mendis to hand Pakistan an early advantage in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka which is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on September 11, 2022.

Sri Lanka had gotten the better of Pakistan in the dress rehearsal for this match-up in the last super 4s encounter. However, this time Babar Azam had the first chance of luck as he won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Men in Green made two changes as Usman Qadir and Hassan Ali made way for Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah.

Naseem has been in remarkable form for Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. He won the match for his side against Afghanistan with the bat as he smashed two sixes on back-to-back balls in the final over to take Pakistan over the line by one wicket.

He had impressed in his debut match against India on August 28 as well, when he had dismissed KL Rahul for a golden duck with a ripper of a delivery.

Kusal Mendis No Match For Speed And Guile Of Naseem Shah; Gets His Stumps Demolished

Naseem Shah opened the bowling for Pakistan in the pressure-filled final and gave a huge blow to Sri Lanka, as Kusal Mendis received a vicious inswinger which he failed to negotiate and lost his stumps.

Mendis has been responsible for Sri Lanka got off to flying start as he made 155 runs in 6 matches with two half-centuries and the best score of 60 at a strike rate of 156.56. He was supposed to put pressure back on the likes of Naseem and Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain.

But Naseem got the better of him as he bowled him a vicious inswinging delivery at 142 kmph speed which tailed into Mendis late. Before Mendis could bring the bat down or think of playing a shot, the ball had demolished his off stump, which went flying behind towards keeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Here is the video of the wicket: