Friday, December 2, 2022
HomeSportNBA: Al Horford agrees to 2-year extension with Celtics
Sport

NBA: Al Horford agrees to 2-year extension with Celtics

admin
By admin
0
50


BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 08: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics reacts after a play with teammates Marcus Smart #36 and Grant Williams #12 in the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston Celtics won 116-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

FILE–Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/AFP 

The Boston Celtics and forward Al Horford are in agreement on a two-year contract extension worth $20 million, his agent told ESPN on Thursday.

The deal, which kicks in for the 2023-24 season, keeps Horford with the club through the 2025 season. The five-time All-Star is the final season of a four-year, $109 million contract.

Horford, 36, is averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds in 18 starts this season.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 draft has career averages of 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in 968 career games (958 starts) for four different teams, including the Celtics (twice) and Atlanta Hawks (2007-16).

Field Level Media

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous article
Alcoholic Beverages Increase Cancer Risk Says New Study
Next article
Moeen Ali To Lead Sharjahs Campaign In Inaugural ILT20 With Farbrace As Coach
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
50
Previous article
Alcoholic Beverages Increase Cancer Risk Says New Study
Next article
Moeen Ali To Lead Sharjahs Campaign In Inaugural ILT20 With Farbrace As Coach
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677