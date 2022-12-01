NBA: Anthony Edwards’ strong game helps Timberwolves sink Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards recorded 29 points, five assists, five steals and three blocks to fuel the host Minnesota Timberwolves to a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

Edwards, who made 10 of 18 shots from the floor, authored his second strong performance against the Grizzlies this season. He collected 28 points, six rebounds and six assists in Minnesota’s 114-103 win over at Memphis on Nov. 11.

Jaylen Nowell made four 3-pointers to highlight his 24-point performance off the bench the Timberwolves, who snapped their three-game losing skid while playing their first game of the season without Karl-Anthony Towns. The three-time All-Star forward is sidelined indefinitely with a right calf strain and will be reassessed in several weeks.

D’Angelo Russell recorded 15 points and 10 assists for Minnesota, which was out-rebounded 59-29 — including 20-5 on the offensive glass.

Memphis’ Ja Morant collected 24 points and six assists to offset seven turnovers before being ejected for jawing with an official with 1:22 to play in the fourth quarter.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyus Jones and Minneapolis native David Roddy added 13 points off the bench for the Grizzlies, who were undone by 24 turnovers, matching a season high.

Steven Adams’ layup trimmed Minnesota’s lead to 94-92 with 4:07 remaining in the fourth quarter before Russell drained a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession. Jackson made a pair of free throws to cut into the deficit, but Edwards’ layup, Rudy Gobert’s dunk and another Edwards’ layup and free throw on a technical foul pushed the Timberwolves’ advantage to 104-94 with 1:22 to play.

Roddy drained two 3-pointers and a basket in the interior over a three-possession span to forge a short-lived tie at 85-85. Edwards answered with a 3-pointer and a dunk in transition to give Minnesota some breathing room.

Memphis held a 48-44 lead at halftime before Minnesota countered with an 18-6 run to begin the third quarter. Russell made a mid-range jumper, two layups and a three-point play to help the Timberwolves take a 62-54 advantage.

Field Level Media

RELATED STORIES

Read Next