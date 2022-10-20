NBA: Bojan Bogdanovic, young stars lead Pistons past Magic

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points in his Detroit debut as the Pistons spoiled the debut of top draft pick Paolo Banchero by defeating the Orlando Magic 113-109 in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday.

Bogdanovic, acquired in a trade with Utah, made six 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds. Jaden Ivey, the fifth pick in the June draft, scored 19 points, and another lottery selection, Jalen Duren, supplied 14 points and 10 rebounds in his debut.

Cade Cunningham had 18 points and 10 assists, while Isaiah Stewart contributed 14 points for Detroit.

Banchero piled up 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his first game. Jalen Suggs tossed in 21 points before fouling out, and Franz Wagner had 20 points and five assists. Terrence Ross added 13 points and Wendell Carter Jr. chipped in 11 with 11 rebounds.

The Pistons shot 42.6 percent from the field and recorded 31 assists on 40 made field goals. The Magic shot 48.8 percent but committed 18 turnovers.

The Magic led by as much as 15 in the first half, but the Pistons stormed back with a 40-point second quarter to take a 57-55 halftime lead. The Pistons’ offense continued to hum in the third quarter, as they outscored the Magic 34-28.

Banchero hit a jumper with 7:43 remaining to pull Orlando within two points at 95-93.

Wagner evened the score with a fadeaway jumper, but Duren answered with a layup.

Ivey’s three-point play with 4:06 remaining gave Detroit a 104-99 advantage. An Ivey turnover led to a Banchero layup with 1:21 left to pull Orlando within 106-103.

Stewart drained two free throws, which Wagner answered with a layup. Banchero’s transition layup cut Detroit’s lead to one point, 108-107.

Cunningham then found Stewart in the corner for a 3-pointer to give Detroit some breathing room. Banchero hit two free throws with 5.5 seconds left.

Bogdanovic made two free throws to reestablish a four-point Pistons lead.

