Tuesday, October 25, 2022
NBA: Brandon Ingram in concussion protocol, Zion questionable for Pelicans

FILE–Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/AFP

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram entered the NBA’s concussion protocol Monday and is out for Tuesday’s game against the visiting Dallas Mavericks.

The team got better news about star center Zion Williamson, who will be listed as questionable for Tuesday with a “posterior hip contusion.”

Ingram and Williamson, along with guard Herb Jones, were injured in Sunday’s 122-121 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz. Jones (knee) is questionable.

“Z’s fall could’ve been much worse and doesn’t seem like it is,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “Sore. Bruises. Brandon gets hit in the face. Herb’s knee. Nothing catastrophic, but something we have to monitor over the next few days.”

Ingram was hit in the head in a collision with teammate Naji Marshall during the first quarter. He checked out of the game, attempted to return in the second quarter but changed his mind and checked back out of the game, heading straight to the locker room.

Williamson took a hard fall when his attempt at a dunk was blocked during the fourth quarter.

Field Level Media

