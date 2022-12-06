NBA: Bucks withstand late charge to get past Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 13 rebounds as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks continued their dominance over the Orlando Magic with a 109-102 victory on Monday.

Bobby Portis added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee, which has won 12 straight against the Magic. Jrue Holiday had 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, while rookie AJ Green scored a career-high 12 points off the bench.

Franz Wagner scored 25 points to lead Orlando, while Paolo Banchero had 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Markelle Fultz scored 20 points, and Moritz Wagner tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Magic have lost nine straight and own the league’s worst record at 5-20.

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points in a career-high seven consecutive games for the Bucks, who have won five of their last six.

Giannis continued his scoring tear, dropping 30+ PTS for the 7th straight game 🔥 🦌 @Giannis_An34: 34 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/TUxHBSasKt — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022

Milwaukee led by as many as 19 in the third quarter before Orlando rallied late in the game and pulled within 101-97 on Terrence Ross’ 3-pointer with 2:20 remaining.

The Magic trailed by five with 24.7 seconds left before Holiday converted two foul shots to seal Milwaukee’s victory.

Orlando was held to 36.6 percent shooting from the field and 8 of 32 (25 percent) from 3-point range.

Milwaukee led 30-21 at the end of the first quarter after closing on a 14-0 run. Antetokounmpo had 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers.

The Bucks carried the momentum into the second quarter and took a 51-36 lead on Portis’ trey with three minutes left.

Fultz and Moritz Wagner combined for 22 points in the first half for Orlando, which trailed 56-45 at the break.

Milwaukee forward Khris Middleton had five points on 1-of-11 shooting with five assists in 26 minutes in his second game since missing nearly eight months due to injury.

The injury-plagued Magic were without Wendell Carter Jr. (right foot), Jalen Suggs (right ankle), Gary Harris (right hamstring), Mo Bamba (back spasms) and Chuma Okeke (left knee).

