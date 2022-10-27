Thursday, October 27, 2022
HomeSportNBA: Celtics' Grant Williams suspended for contact with referee
Sport

NBA: Celtics’ Grant Williams suspended for contact with referee

admin
By admin
0
43


Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics reacts as he leaves the floor after being ejected from the game against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on October 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics reacts as he leaves the floor after being ejected from the game against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on October 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.  Michael Reaves/Getty Images/AFP 

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams drew a one-game suspension from the NBA on Wednesday for his treatment of a referee on Monday night in Chicago.

A statement from NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars said Williams was suspended without pay for “recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official.”

Williams, 23, was assessed a technical foul after the incident with first-year referee Cheryl Flores and ejected with 8:58 left in Boston’s 120-102 loss to the Bulls. Interim coach Joe Mazzulla was also ejected from the game.

He will serve his suspension Friday when the Celtics play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Williams is averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 24.8 minutes in four games off the bench this season.

For his career, Williams is averaging 5.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 213 games (35 starts) since Boston drafted him in the first round (22nd overall) in 2019.

Field Level Media

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleOver 400 Families Affected, Several Hospitalised After Chlorine Gas Leak at Bhopal Water Treatment Plant
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677