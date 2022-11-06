Sunday, November 6, 2022
HomeSportNBA: De'Aaron Fox sinks deep buzzer beater as Kings beat Magic in...
Sport

NBA: De’Aaron Fox sinks deep buzzer beater as Kings beat Magic in OT

admin
By admin
0
44


De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings NBA

De’Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings reacts after making a basket against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center on October 19, 2022 in Sacramento, California. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/AFP

De’Aaron Fox bombed in a 31-footer to beat the final horn of overtime as part of a 37-point performance, and the visiting Sacramento Kings survived a frantic finish Saturday night to outlast the Orlando Magic 126-123.

The Kings spoiled a season-best 33 points by Magic rookie Paolo Banchero.

The Kings seemed to be in good shape to win for a second time on their three-game Eastern swing when Malik Monk’s two free throws gave the visitors a 123-119 lead with just 14.1 seconds remaining in overtime.

But Jalen Suggs hit two foul shots of his own with still 11.7 seconds to play. When Chuma Okeke turned a Monk turnover into a dunk, all of a sudden the score was tied at 123-all with just 2.5 seconds left.

The Kings then rushed the ball to Fox, who barely got past half court before rising and drilling his game-winner.

Fox had forced overtime with a short jumper to tie the game with 25.4 seconds left in regulation.

The Magic had the final two shots of regulation, but Franz Wagner misfired on a 3-pointer and, after grabbing the offensive rebound, Suggs couldn’t connect on a buzzer-beating 3, prompting the extra five minutes in a 106-all tie.

Down by as many as 20 in the third quarter, the Kings went up 92-82 when Monk nailed a 3-pointer with 9:55 to go. But Banchero and Bol Bol did all the scoring in a 12-0 Magic flurry that helped them regain a 94-92 lead with 6:09 left and set up the tight finish.

The late tension belied a dramatically uneven first three quarters. The Magic ran off to a 65-47 halftime advantage before the Kings used 14-2 and 16-4 flurries in the third period to reverse things and go up 83-77.

Domantas Sabonis backed Fox in the scoring column with 25 points as part of a double-double with a team-high 11 rebounds. He also found time for a team-high six assists.

Monk and Trey Lyles added 15 points apiece for the Kings, who outscored the Magic 45-12 on 3-pointers.

Banchero complemented his 33 points with a season-high 16 rebounds, while Wagner finished with 31 points, Bol 23 and Wendell Carter Jr. 17.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Suryakumar Yadav Becomes First Indian Batter to Breach 1000 T20I Runs in Calendar Year
Next article
AirAsia India Pune-Bengaluru Flight Cancels Take-off, Returns To Bay Due To Technical Reason
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

NBA: De’Aaron Fox sinks deep buzzer beater as Kings beat Magic in OT

admin
By admin
0
44


De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings NBA

De’Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings reacts after making a basket against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center on October 19, 2022 in Sacramento, California. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/AFP

De’Aaron Fox bombed in a 31-footer to beat the final horn of overtime as part of a 37-point performance, and the visiting Sacramento Kings survived a frantic finish Saturday night to outlast the Orlando Magic 126-123.

The Kings spoiled a season-best 33 points by Magic rookie Paolo Banchero.

The Kings seemed to be in good shape to win for a second time on their three-game Eastern swing when Malik Monk’s two free throws gave the visitors a 123-119 lead with just 14.1 seconds remaining in overtime.

But Jalen Suggs hit two foul shots of his own with still 11.7 seconds to play. When Chuma Okeke turned a Monk turnover into a dunk, all of a sudden the score was tied at 123-all with just 2.5 seconds left.

The Kings then rushed the ball to Fox, who barely got past half court before rising and drilling his game-winner.

Fox had forced overtime with a short jumper to tie the game with 25.4 seconds left in regulation.

The Magic had the final two shots of regulation, but Franz Wagner misfired on a 3-pointer and, after grabbing the offensive rebound, Suggs couldn’t connect on a buzzer-beating 3, prompting the extra five minutes in a 106-all tie.

Down by as many as 20 in the third quarter, the Kings went up 92-82 when Monk nailed a 3-pointer with 9:55 to go. But Banchero and Bol Bol did all the scoring in a 12-0 Magic flurry that helped them regain a 94-92 lead with 6:09 left and set up the tight finish.

The late tension belied a dramatically uneven first three quarters. The Magic ran off to a 65-47 halftime advantage before the Kings used 14-2 and 16-4 flurries in the third period to reverse things and go up 83-77.

Domantas Sabonis backed Fox in the scoring column with 25 points as part of a double-double with a team-high 11 rebounds. He also found time for a team-high six assists.

Monk and Trey Lyles added 15 points apiece for the Kings, who outscored the Magic 45-12 on 3-pointers.

Banchero complemented his 33 points with a season-high 16 rebounds, while Wagner finished with 31 points, Bol 23 and Wendell Carter Jr. 17.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Suryakumar Yadav Becomes First Indian Batter to Breach 1000 T20I Runs in Calendar Year
Next article
AirAsia India Pune-Bengaluru Flight Cancels Take-off, Returns To Bay Due To Technical Reason
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677