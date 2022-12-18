NBA: Despite Kemba Walker’s resurgence, Cavaliers still edge Mavericks in OT

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and Darius Garland collected 18 points and 12 assists to lift the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 100-99 overtime victory over the short-handed Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Dallas’ Kemba Walker made a driving layup to forge a tie with 3.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. He then sank a 3-pointer on the opening possession of overtime before Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen answered by scoring baskets to give Cleveland a 100-99 lead.

Christian Wood failed to sink his deep 3-point attempt as time expired in overtime.

Evan Mobley recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists to send the Cavaliers to their second win over the Mavericks in four days. Cleveland posted a 105-90 victory over Dallas on Wednesday.

Isaac Okoro collected 10 points and six rebounds while getting the start in place of Lamar Stevens (knee soreness).

The Cavaliers have won the first two contests of their season-high six-game homestand to improve to 14-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this season.

Dallas played without three-time All-Star Luka Doncic (right quad strain), Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee), Josh Green (right elbow sprain), Dwight Powell (left thigh contusion) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring).

Walker had 32 points and seven assists on Saturday. He totaled 14 points in his first two games of the season before making 12 of 25 shots from the floor on Saturday.

Wood recorded his second straight double-double after collecting 26 points and 14 rebounds for the Mavericks, who have lost four of their last six games.

Wood and Walker each made one of two free-throw attempts to trim Cleveland’s lead to 95-94 with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Allen sank a free throw to double the Cavaliers’ advantage before Walker’s driving layup knotted it up.

Dallas scored 11 of the first 14 points in the third quarter and claimed a 70-62 lead after Walker drained a 3-pointer with 2:53 remaining. Cleveland cut into the deficit before Reggie Bullock made a 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds to play to keep the advantage at eight points at the end of the third quarter.

