NBA: Domantas Sabonis boosts Kings over Warriors

Domantas Sabonis recorded 26 points, 22 rebounds and eight assists to help the Sacramento Kings post a 122-115 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

De’Aaron Fox contributed 22 points, eight assists and three steals and Keegan Murray had 21 points and three steals as Sacramento defeated the Warriors for the first time in three meetings this season. Kevin Huerter scored 17 points and Malik Monk added 12 as the Kings won their third consecutive game.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points and Andrew Wiggins had 26 for Golden State, which dropped to 0-7 on the road. Jordan Poole added 18 points and Klay Thompson tallied 17.

The Warriors were hurt by 18 turnovers and couldn’t stop Sabonis, who reached a season-best output on the boards. Golden State shot 46.7 percent from the field and was 16 of 47 from behind the arc.

Sacramento made 51.6 percent of its shots and was 16 of 37 from 3-point range. Murray made five 3-pointers and Huerter sank four.

Sabonis was on one tonight 😧 πŸπŸ” 𝐏𝐓𝐒

𝟐𝟐 𝐑𝐄𝐁𝐒

πŸ– 𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐒

π–πˆπ pic.twitter.com/xroIeSEQoy β€” Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 14, 2022

The Warriors trailed by nine with nine minutes to play before Curry made two 3-pointers and Thompson hit one during a 13-2 surge to take a 111-109 lead with 5:11 remaining.

Draymond Green’s layup gave the Warriors a 113-110 lead with 4:05 left before the Kings took over with nine in a row.

Fox scored on a layup, drilled a 3-pointer and buried an outside jumper and Sabonis scored on a putback as Sacramento took a 119-113 advantage with 2:07 remaining en route to closing it out.

Golden State led 78-72 with 8:28 left in the third quarter after Thompson knocked down two 3-pointers in 19 seconds.

Sacramento responded with its second 21-7 run. Sabonis had a three-point play and a 3-pointer to culminate it and give the Kings a 93-85 lead with 2:33 left in the quarter.

Murray’s 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds remaining allowed the Kings to take a 98-91 lead into the final stanza.

The Warriors moved within two early in the fourth before Murray drained a trey, Chimezie Metu slammed home a dunk and Fox drove for a layup to give Sacramento a 107-98 lead with 9:03 left.

Murray had 13 first-half points as the Kings led 64-62 at the break. Wiggins had 18 in the half for Golden State.

Curry scored 13 points in the first quarter as the Warriors held a 39-26 advantage at the end of the stanza.

Sacramento turned things around with a 21-7 burst to start the second quarter for a 47-46 lead. Monk capped the surge with a 3-pointer with 6:44 left in the half.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next