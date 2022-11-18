NBA eyes more projects in PH

MANILA, Philippines—The NBA Philippines is planning more projects in the country beyond refurbishing basketball courts to push forward the league’s initiative and further strengthen the basketball culture for Filipinos.

After a successful court renovation in Bulacan last August, NBA Asia managing director Ramez Sheikh said the league is looking at holding more events in the country to boost the basketball experience in this already hoops-crazy country.

“We are talking to a number of our partners and constituents about how to improve the experience of basketball in the Philippines. One tactic that we used is court refurbishing,” said Sheikh.

“We’re always looking at opportunities like that with the right partner and right situation but also not just limiting ourselves to just court refurbishing,” he added.

NBA Philippines and NBA Cares collaborated in a court renovation event in Bulacan, in partnership with Gawad Kalinga.

The court was not only used to promote the sport but also to help GK’s initiative of fighting hunger among the Philippines’ youth. NBA player Herb Jones was also in attendance for said event.

Sheikh emphasized that while the expansion of the country’s interest in the NBA is important, helping more non-government organizations like GK will help reach their goals “holistically.”

“It’s really important that, in the Philippines especially, people continue to play basketball […] We want to take a holistic view on how we can improve gameplay and the experience of our fans meaningfully.”

Read Next