HomeSportNBA fines Kings coach Mike Brown $25,000 for cursing at referee
Sport

NBA fines Kings coach Mike Brown $25,000 for cursing at referee

By admin
0
35


(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 13, 2022 head coach Mike Brown of the Sacramento Kings reacts during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. -

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 13, 2022 head coach Mike Brown of the Sacramento Kings reacts during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for cursing at a referee before being ejected from a victory on Wednesday at Toronto.

The league issued the punishment to Brown for “aggressively pursuing and directing profane language toward a game official” according to a league statement.

Brown was assessed two technical fouls and ejected with 9:09 remaining in the third quarter of Sacramento’s 124-123 triumph over the Raptors.

After being whistled for the first technical, Brown strode onto the court toward the referee and continued his expletive-filled comments until receiving the second technical foul and being restrained by assistants and Kings players.

Brown, a 52-year-old American, was the 2009 NBA Coach of the Year while guiding the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has won four NBA titles as an assistant coach, one with San Antonio and three with Golden State.

Brown took over as coach of the Kings this season, joining the club in June after helping Golden State capture the NBA crown. It’s his first head coaching post since 2013-14 with Cleveland.

At 15-12, the Kings stand sixth in the Western Conference.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous articleUddhav, Pawar Rake Up Maharashtra’s Pride At ‘Halla Bol’ March; BJP Says ‘Maafi Mango’
Next articleJAI vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction PKL 2022 Final: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Top Picks
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
35
Previous articleUddhav, Pawar Rake Up Maharashtra’s Pride At ‘Halla Bol’ March; BJP Says ‘Maafi Mango’
Next articleJAI vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction PKL 2022 Final: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Top Picks
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©