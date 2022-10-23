Sunday, October 23, 2022
HomeSportNBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 44, Bucks rout Rockets
Sport

NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 44, Bucks rout Rockets

admin
By admin
0
56


Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a three point shot during the second half of a game against the Houston Rockets at Fiserv Forum on October 22, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Stacy Revere/Getty Images/AFP

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 44 points and paced a dominant offensive attack as the Milwaukee Bucks earned a 125-105, wire-to-wire victory over the Houston Rockets in their home opener on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo shot 17-for-21 from the floor and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Bucks, who shot 56.5 percent overall and led by as many as 27 points. Jrue Holiday added 19 points and 10 assists for Milwaukee, which established control by darting to a 13-0 lead out of the gate.

Jalen Green scored 22 points for Houston while backcourt mate Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 points, five rebounds and seven assists. However, Green and Porter shot a combined 11 of 34.

The Bucks’ dominance extended to the defensive end as well. Anchored by Brook Lopez (five blocks and two steals), Milwaukee held the Rockets to 38.7 percent shooting, including 20 of 56 on 2-pointers.

With Holiday making his first three shots and the Rockets committing three turnovers, the Bucks led 11-0 before Houston tried to slow the surge with a timeout.

Porter snapped the drought with a layup at the 8:57 mark that got the Rockets on the board, but Holiday made two more shots before missing, Lopez started 3 of 3 on 3-pointers and the Bucks fashioned a 41-23 lead by the end of the first with Antetokounmpo, Holiday and Lopez totaling 30 points on 11-of-12 shooting.

The Bucks extended to a 24-point lead in the first half before Green tallied 11 consecutive points for Houston, which closed to within 58-43 with 3:43 left in the second quarter.

Antetokounmpo responded with a personal 9-0 run of his own, including a three-point play with 7.7 seconds left that enabled the Bucks to take a 67-48 lead into the intermission.

Antetokounmpo had a whopping five three-point play opportunities in the first half but only converted two. Still, Milwaukee recorded 17 fastbreak points prior to the break and made 10 of 17 from behind the arc.

The Rockets used an 8-0 spurt in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 75-63 but they had no answer for Antetokounmpo, who scored 18 points in the third on 7-of-8 shooting. His three-point play with 1:19 left in the period lifted Milwaukee to a 96-77 advantage.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleWhatsApp Rolls Out Avatars to Some Beta Testers
Next article12 Arrested For Killing Baby Elephant In Korba Chhattisgarh
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677