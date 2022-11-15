Tuesday, November 15, 2022
HomeSportNBA: Hawks soar past Bucks, end drought in Milwaukee
Sport

NBA: Hawks soar past Bucks, end drought in Milwaukee

admin
By admin
0
40


Trae Young Hawks NBA

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks is defended by Jevon Carter #5 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of a game at Fiserv Forum on November 14, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Stacy Revere/Getty Images/AFP

De’Andre Hunter scored a season-high 24 points, and the Atlanta Hawks ended a nine-game losing streak in Milwaukee, beating the Bucks 121-106 on Monday.

It was the second time the Hawks have beaten Milwaukee this season and marked the first home loss for the Bucks. Two of Milwaukee’s three losses this season have come against Atlanta.

Hunter made a pair of 3-pointers and was 10-for-10 at the line, and Trae Young added 21 points and nine assists. Clint Capela added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

“We knew this game was going to be hard from the get-go,” Capela said. “We knew we had to come out aggressive and ready to go.”

Milwaukee was led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 27 points — 11 of them at the line — and eight rebounds. MarJon Beauchamp had a season-high 20 points. Bobby Portis came off the bench for 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawks had not won in Milwaukee since Dec. 9, 2016. The clubs will complete their series on Jan. 11, 2023, in Atlanta.

Atlanta led by as many as 18 points. Milwaukee got as close as nine points on a basket by Portis with 3:12 left, but Atlanta went on an 8-2 run and put the game away.

The Hawks shot 56.2 percent from the floor in the first half and had a 63-50 lead at the break, with Young scoring 14 points. Milwaukee was able to stay close because of its success on free throws. The Bucks were 17-for-24 at the line, with the Hawks going 6-for-6.

Milwaukee got Antetokounmpo back after he missed two games with left knee soreness. Grayson Allen (flu) returned after missing the last game and Beauchamp played despite a bruised right calf. But Jrue Holiday missed his third straight game with a right ankle sprain.

Atlanta returns home on Wednesday to play Boston. Milwaukee hosts Cleveland on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
SBI Hikes MCLR By 10-15 Bps Across Tenors Effective Today. Loan EMI Burden To Go Up | DETAILS
Next article
World Population To Hit 8 Billion Today, says UN Report
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

NEWS
Sport

NBA: Hawks soar past Bucks, end drought in Milwaukee

admin
By admin
0
40


Trae Young Hawks NBA

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks is defended by Jevon Carter #5 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of a game at Fiserv Forum on November 14, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Stacy Revere/Getty Images/AFP

De’Andre Hunter scored a season-high 24 points, and the Atlanta Hawks ended a nine-game losing streak in Milwaukee, beating the Bucks 121-106 on Monday.

It was the second time the Hawks have beaten Milwaukee this season and marked the first home loss for the Bucks. Two of Milwaukee’s three losses this season have come against Atlanta.

Hunter made a pair of 3-pointers and was 10-for-10 at the line, and Trae Young added 21 points and nine assists. Clint Capela added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

“We knew this game was going to be hard from the get-go,” Capela said. “We knew we had to come out aggressive and ready to go.”

Milwaukee was led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 27 points — 11 of them at the line — and eight rebounds. MarJon Beauchamp had a season-high 20 points. Bobby Portis came off the bench for 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawks had not won in Milwaukee since Dec. 9, 2016. The clubs will complete their series on Jan. 11, 2023, in Atlanta.

Atlanta led by as many as 18 points. Milwaukee got as close as nine points on a basket by Portis with 3:12 left, but Atlanta went on an 8-2 run and put the game away.

The Hawks shot 56.2 percent from the floor in the first half and had a 63-50 lead at the break, with Young scoring 14 points. Milwaukee was able to stay close because of its success on free throws. The Bucks were 17-for-24 at the line, with the Hawks going 6-for-6.

Milwaukee got Antetokounmpo back after he missed two games with left knee soreness. Grayson Allen (flu) returned after missing the last game and Beauchamp played despite a bruised right calf. But Jrue Holiday missed his third straight game with a right ankle sprain.

Atlanta returns home on Wednesday to play Boston. Milwaukee hosts Cleveland on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
SBI Hikes MCLR By 10-15 Bps Across Tenors Effective Today. Loan EMI Burden To Go Up | DETAILS
Next article
World Population To Hit 8 Billion Today, says UN Report
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677