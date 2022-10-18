Tuesday, October 18, 2022
NBA: Hornets’ James Bouknight charged with driving offense

James Bouknight Charlotte Hornets NBA

James Bouknight #2 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts following a turnover during the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center on October 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/AFP

Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested and charged with driving while impaired over the weekend.

The 2021 first-round draft pick was stopped at 1:51 a.m. ET Sunday morning and his bond was listed at $2,500, according to the Mecklenburg County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office. No other details were immediately available.

The team released a statement Monday saying it was aware of the matter.

“We are just gathering information right now so until we more definitively what happened, I really can’t comment on it,” coach Steve Clifford told the Charlotte Observer.

Drafted 11th overall out of UConn, Bouknight averaged 4.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 31 games (no starts) during his rookie season in 2021-22. Bouknight, 22, shot 38.6 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Hornets tip off the 2022-23 regular season on Wednesday night at San Antonio.

