Saturday, October 22, 2022
NBA: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown too hot for Heat as Celtics roll on

Jayson Tatum Celtics NBA

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on October 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Megan Briggs/Getty Images/AFP

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown came up big once again as the Boston Celtics maintained their perfect start to the season with a 111-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday.

Tatum, who scored 35 points in Boston’s season-opening defeat of Philadelphia on Tuesday, produced a 29-point salvo as the Celtics outmuscled their Eastern Conference rivals on the road in Florida.

Brown, who also scored 35 points in Tuesday’s victory over the Sixers, backed Tatum with 28 points in another polished offensive performance.

Derrick White and Grand Williams were the only other players in double figures for Boston with 10 points apiece.

Friday’s clash marked another meeting between the two Eastern Conference rivals, who have faced each other in the post-season in two of the past three seasons.

“I love playing against the Heat — we’ve got some history the last couple of years,” Tatum told ESPN afterward.

“They make you a better team. They’ve got a lot of pride, a lot of great players and a great coach. They never quit. So it’s always a good test to play against a team like that because you know it’s going to be a battle.”

Boston’s latest victory was another boost for interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, who only took over last month after previous head coach Ime Udoka was banned for a season over a relationship with a female member of staff.

“I don’t know if two games counts as a winning streak, but we’ll take it,” Tatum said. “(Mazzulla) has been terrific. He’s learning as he goes. But we’re all in this together — we’re trying to help him out as much as he’s trying to help us out.

“I’m happy for him. It’s hard to win in this league.”

Tyler Herro led Miami’s scorers with 25 points while Bam Adebayo added 19 and Jimmy Butler 18.

