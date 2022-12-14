NBA: Joel Embiid, James Harden lead 76ers crushing of Kings

Joel Embiid scored 31 points, James Harden added 21 points, 15 assists, seven rebounds and five steals and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Sacramento Kings 123-103 on Tuesday.

Tobias Harris contributed 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Matisse Thybulle added 15 points, Shake Milton scored 14 and Georges Niang had 12 for the Sixers, who won their third in a row.

The Sixers played without Tyrese Maxey for a 12th straight game with a fractured left foot. Danuel House Jr. (lacerated foot) and De’Anthony Melton (back stiffness) also sat out.

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 22 points and 10 rebounds, Malik Monk added 16 points and De’Aaron Fox had 13 in his return from right foot soreness.

Terence Davis contributed 12 points and Harrison Barnes chipped in with 11 for the Kings, who have lost two straight.

watch til the end to see @DeAnthonyMelton do his best @JoelEmbiid impression. 😂 pic.twitter.com/DGqfQlQkAK — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 14, 2022

The Kings shot 10 of 42 from 3-point territory.

The Sixers used a 14-0 run to go ahead 53-35 with 8:23 left in the second quarter.

After a layup by Barnes, the Sixers surged ahead by 25, 62-37, with 5:28 remaining.

The Sixers led 80-55 at halftime after Harden dropped in a 3-pointer from the wing at the buzzer. It was the most points the Sixers scored in a first half all season.

Sacramento struggled mightily from beyond the 3-point arc, going 4 of 24.

The Sixers maintained a large lead through the third as Milton drove to the basket and scored for a 95-73 advantage with 3:25 left in the third.

Monk hit a trey and added a pair of free throws and a layup to close the Kings within 15. But Philadelphia was ahead 101-83 at the end of the third.

Niang made a 3-pointer from the corner and Harris threw down a dunk for a 110-89 lead with 8:49 to go.

The Kings closed within 120-103 with 2:30 left following a 10-0 run.

Field Level Media

