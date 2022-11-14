NBA: Joel Embiid scores career-high 59 points, lifts 76ers over Jazz

Joel Embiid had a massive performance, scoring a career-high 59 points and flirting with a quadruple-double, to lead the host Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

A night after carrying the Sixers to a solid 121-109 win over Atlanta with 42 points, Embiid followed up with a masterpiece, which included 19-for-28 shooting, 11 rebounds, eight assists and a career-high-tying seven blocked shots. He even sank his second 3-pointer of the season and had a steal.

Embiid, who hit 20 of 24 free throws, absolutely dominated the fourth quarter and especially down the stretch. He scored 26 points of the Sixers’ 27 points in the final 12 minutes, including the final 13 for his club after the Jazz took their final lead at 94-92.

Five of Embiid’s blocks came in the fourth quarter, including a swat with 1:20 remaining that helped the Sixers fend off the relentless Jazz.

Malik Beasley led a balanced Utah attack with 18 points off the bench. Lauri Markkanen had a quiet night with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Collin Sexton scored 15, Kelly Olynyk chipped in with 14 points and Jarred Vanderbilt added nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Jazz, who led by as many as 14, lost their second straight game in as many nights on a three-game Eastern trip after shooting just 39.4 percent.

Tyrese Maxey was the only other Sixer to reach double figures in scoring. He had 19 on 8-of-24 shooting.

Utah led for most of the first half, surging on a 13-2 run for a 48-34 lead after a Beasley triple.

Philadelphia responded with a 12-2 spurt and then pulled within two after Embiid drained his second 3-pointer of the season. Embiid scored 24 in the first half.

Utah closed out the half well to take a 57-51 lead despite committing 10 turnovers.

The Sixers scored the first seven points of the second half for a 58-57 advantage. The teams then went back and forth the rest of the way, with neither team able to go ahead by more than four points.

