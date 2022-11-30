NBA: Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons

Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 140-110 on Tuesday night.

Randle added seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson had 16 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley tossed in 15 points for New York, which won for just the second time in six games.

Isaiah Stewart led the Pistons with 19 points, including a career-best five 3-pointers. Stewart missed the previous seven games due to a toe injury.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III had 13 points apiece, Jalen Duren chipped in 12 and Killian Hayes, Cory Joseph and Saddiq Bey each added 11.

The Knicks shot 56.2 percent from the field, while the Pistons shot 50.6 percent. New York scored 68 points in the paint and outrebounded Detroit 51-30.

New York recorded its third straight victory over Detroit this season. The first two meetings were on the Knicks’ home floor.

Randle had 17 first-quarter points, including five 3-pointers, as the Knicks raced to a 40-32 lead. The teams combined to make 13 treys during the first 12 minutes.

The Pistons took their only lead by opening the second quarter with a 13-4 run capped by a Duren dunk. With three minutes left in the half, New York’s lead was in double digits at 61-51 after Randle knocked down a long 2-pointer.

Barrett scored in the final minute of the half to give the Knicks a 16-point advantage. The visitors were up 70-56 at the break behind Randle’s 26 points. Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 13 first-half points.

In the second minute of the second half, Randle dunked on Stewart and the Pistons big man responded by shoving him. Stewart received a technical and Brunson hit the free throw, giving his team a 78-59 lead.

A Randle putback pushed the Knicks’ advantage past 20 points.

Grimes converted a three-point play after a Pistons turnover to make it 90-65 midway through the quarter.

Another Randle basket a few minutes later increased New York’s advantage to 30 points.

The Knicks carried a 108-77 lead into the fourth quarter.

