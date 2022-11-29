Tuesday, November 29, 2022
HomeSportNBA: Kristaps Porzingis sets career-high 41 points, Wizards best Timberwolves
Sport

NBA: Kristaps Porzingis sets career-high 41 points, Wizards best Timberwolves

admin
By admin
0
74


Kristaps Porzingis Wizards NBA

Kristaps Porzingis #6 celebrates after hitting a three pointer in the first half with teammate Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Capital One Arena on November 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. Rob Carr/Getty Images/AFP

Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 of his career-high 41 points in the first half as the Washington Wizards led wire-to-wire in a 142-127 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

Porzingis was 6 of 10 from 3-point range for Washington, which recorded a season-high point total and snapped a three-game losing streak.

Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for the Wizards, while Bradley Beal scored 22 points, Corey Kispert had 11 and Jordan Goodwin 10.

Minnesota has lost three straight following a five-game winning streak. Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, Jaylen Nowell added 23 off the bench, Rudy Gobert had 19 points and seven rebounds and D’Angelo Russell scored 17 points.

Washington led by as many as 27 in the first half and held a 77-58 advantage at the break. Minnesota quickly pulled within striking distance after opening the third quarter on a 16-5 run.

The Wizards responded with an 11-2 run and led 93-76 after Kuzma’s 3-pointer with 5:25 left in the third quarter.

Minnesota forward Karl-Anthony Towns exited the game late in the third quarter with a right calf strain and did not return. He had eight points and four assists in 22 minutes.

Washington led 109-97 to start the fourth quarter and remained in control throughout the final period.

The Wizards have won six straight against Minnesota, which committed 18 turnovers and shot just 7 of 27 (25.9 percent) from 3-point range.

Porzingis opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers as Washington bolted to a 23-8 lead. The 7-foot-3 center finished with 16 points in the first quarter.

The Wizards carried a five-point lead into the second quarter and stretched their lead to 73-46 on Porzingis’ trey with 2:16 left in the first half.

Porzingis’ 29 points before intermission marked a career high for a single half. Washington shot 63.4 percent from the field in the first half and 8 of 14 (57.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

Washington played without Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) for the fifth straight game, while Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels missed his second straight game due to illness.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous article
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result Shortly; Know How to Check at mcc.nic.in
Next article
UPSC CSE Main Result 2022, JEE Main, NEET UG 2023 And NTA Date Announcement
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
74
Previous article
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result Shortly; Know How to Check at mcc.nic.in
Next article
UPSC CSE Main Result 2022, JEE Main, NEET UG 2023 And NTA Date Announcement
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677