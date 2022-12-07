Wednesday, December 7, 2022
NBA: Lakers’ Anthony Davis leaves game vs Cavaliers with flu-like symptoms

Lakers Anthony Davis

FILE – Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts as he heads to the bench in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Elsa/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis exited Tuesday’s game against the host Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter due to flu-like symptoms.

Davis officially was ruled out in the second quarter. He finished with one point, three rebounds and two assists in eight minutes of play.

Davis was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on the heels of following up a 44-point, 10-rebound performance in the Lakers’ 133-129 victory in Milwaukee on Friday with a 55-point, 17-board effort two nights later in a 130-119 triumph at Washington.

Without Davis, the Lakers went on to lose to the Cavaliers, 116-102, snapping a three-game winning streak.

The Lakers (10-13) visit Toronto (12-12) on Wednesday.

