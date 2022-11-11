Friday, November 11, 2022
HomeSportNBA: Lakers' LeBron James day-to-day with adductor strain, doubtful vs Kings
Sport

NBA: Lakers’ LeBron James day-to-day with adductor strain, doubtful vs Kings

admin
By admin
0
43


Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James NBA

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw in front of LeBron James #6 and Russell Westbrook #0 during a 114-101 LA Clippers win at Crypto.com Arena on November 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Copyright 2022 NBAE. Harry How/Getty Images/AFP

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was diagnosed with a strained left adductor, coach Darvin Ham told reporters on Thursday.

James is doubtful to play in Friday’s home game against the Sacramento Kings.

James sustained the groin injury midway through the final quarter of Wednesday’s 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ham was encouraged that the MRI exam didn’t detect a more serious injury.

“It’s not torn, that’s the biggest thing, that he didn’t tear anything,” Ham said. “So it was good news. You know, I’m sure it’s painful. Doubtful, day-to-day, whatever — I’m just happy there wasn’t anything torn.”

James dealt with a significant groin injury during the 2018-19 campaign when he was limited to 55 games.

And he knew something was wrong immediately on Wednesday night.

“I didn’t do anything extraneous on the play,” James said. “Just when I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin. So immediately I had to come out after that on the next play down when I went to the free-throw line.”

James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 10 games this season. He had 30 points in 32 minutes against the Clippers before exiting.

The Lakers (2-9) are tied with the Houston Rockets for the fewest wins in the NBA.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
CISF Personnel And Dog Do Yoga Together At Delhi Metro Station. Watch Viral Video
Next article
Top Headlines Today: PM Modi To Visit Indonesia For G-20 Summit Next Week, India Out Of T20 World Cup
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

NBA: Lakers’ LeBron James day-to-day with adductor strain, doubtful vs Kings

admin
By admin
0
43


Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James NBA

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw in front of LeBron James #6 and Russell Westbrook #0 during a 114-101 LA Clippers win at Crypto.com Arena on November 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Copyright 2022 NBAE. Harry How/Getty Images/AFP

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was diagnosed with a strained left adductor, coach Darvin Ham told reporters on Thursday.

James is doubtful to play in Friday’s home game against the Sacramento Kings.

James sustained the groin injury midway through the final quarter of Wednesday’s 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ham was encouraged that the MRI exam didn’t detect a more serious injury.

“It’s not torn, that’s the biggest thing, that he didn’t tear anything,” Ham said. “So it was good news. You know, I’m sure it’s painful. Doubtful, day-to-day, whatever — I’m just happy there wasn’t anything torn.”

James dealt with a significant groin injury during the 2018-19 campaign when he was limited to 55 games.

And he knew something was wrong immediately on Wednesday night.

“I didn’t do anything extraneous on the play,” James said. “Just when I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin. So immediately I had to come out after that on the next play down when I went to the free-throw line.”

James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 10 games this season. He had 30 points in 32 minutes against the Clippers before exiting.

The Lakers (2-9) are tied with the Houston Rockets for the fewest wins in the NBA.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
CISF Personnel And Dog Do Yoga Together At Delhi Metro Station. Watch Viral Video
Next article
Top Headlines Today: PM Modi To Visit Indonesia For G-20 Summit Next Week, India Out Of T20 World Cup
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677