Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeSportNBA: Lakers squander late lead in loss to Trail Blazers
Sport

NBA: Lakers squander late lead in loss to Trail Blazers

admin
By admin
0
79


Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks to pass the ball under pressure from Patrick Beverley #21 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena on October 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers looks to pass the ball under pressure from Patrick Beverley and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena on October 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.  (Getty Images via AFP)

LOS ANGELES – Damian Lillard scored 41 points and Jeremi Grant drove for a game-winning layup with three seconds left Sunday as the Portland Trail Blazers dealt the Los Angeles Lakers their third defeat to open the NBA season.

Portland erased an eight-point deficit in the final five minutes and emerged with a 106-104 triumph after Lakers superstar LeBron James missed at the buzzer.

Russell Westbrook missed two late shots, Lillard draining three-pointers after each miss. That included Lillard’s step-back jump shot with 12.4 seconds remaining that put Portland up 104-102.

James responded with a dunk to tie it up, but Grant powered past James to score against a helpless Anthony Davis in the paint.

Lillard scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter and connected on six of 13 three-point attempts.

The Lakers, meanwhile, hit just six three-pointers on 33 attempts as the shooting struggles that have dogged them early in their first season under coach Darvin Ham continued.

James finished with 31 points. Davis added 22 with 10 rebounds and six blocked shots.

Westbrook, under scrutiny after scoring just two points in a loss to the Clippers on Thursday, finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

After the game, James was quick to shut down questions from reporters he saw as soliciting criticism of Westbrook’s late-game decisions making.

“I don’t like to lose,” James said. “I hate to lose, especially the way we had this game. Give credit to Portland.

“You guys can write about Russ … I’m not up here to do that.”

In other early action, the short-handed Charlotte Hornets cruised to a 126-109 victory over the Hawks in Atlanta.

Kelly Oubre scored 24 points and Nick Richards added a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for Charlotte, who were without injured LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

Ball has yet to play this season because of a sprained ankle and Rozier sprained his ankle in a loss to New Orleans on Friday.

Dennis Smith, starting in place of Rozier, scored 18 points.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 28 points, but his frustration boiled over late in the third, with the Hawks down by 20, and he was assessed a technical when he argued that the Richards should have been called for goaltending when blocking a shot by Young.

gsg

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleQuotes, Wishes, Greetings, Messages to Share With Your Friends And Family
Next articleFind Out What Each Zodiac Sign Should Offer to Goddess Lakshmi on Deepawali
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677