Sport

NBA: Lakers star Anthony Davis ruled out vs Wizards with foot injury

Anthony Davis Lakers NBA

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during a 122-118 BostonCeltics overtime win at Crypto.com Arena on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Copyright 2022 NBAE. Harry How/Getty Images/AFP

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will miss Sunday night’s game against the visiting Washington Wizards due to right foot soreness.

Davis injured the foot during Friday night’s 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets. He apparently sustained the injury when he collided with the leg of Denver star Nikola Jokic while both players were in the air.

Davis was slated to undergo further evaluation.

The 29-year-old Davis scored 10 points in 17 minutes before exiting on Friday and is averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds in 25 games. The eight-time All-Star will be sitting out for the fourth time this season.

Davis is averaging 24.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots in 629 games over 11 NBA seasons for the New Orleans Pelicans (2012-19) and Lakers.

