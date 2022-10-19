Wednesday, October 19, 2022
NBA: Lakers’ Thomas Bryant out at least 3 weeks after thumb surgery

Thomas Bryant #31 of the Los Angeles Lakers high-fives teammates after scoring a basket and drawing a foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

The Los Angeles Lakers said Tuesday that center Thomas Bryant underwent surgery on his left thumb and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Bryant was previously ruled out for Tuesday night’s season opener against the host Golden State Warriors due to a left thumb sprain.

The Lakers said Bryant’s surgery was to repair his ulnar collateral ligament. Lakers guard Dennis Schroder had surgery on the same ligament in his right thumb Monday and was given a similar timetable of three weeks before reevaluation.

Bryant, who played 15 games with the Lakers as a rookie in 2017-18, is back with the team after four seasons as a part-time starter for the Washington Wizards. In 170 career games (108 starts), Bryant has averaged 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Bryant has played in just 37 games over the past two seasons due to an ACL tear in 2020.

