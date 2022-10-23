NBA: Luka Doncic, Mavericks crush Grizzlies

Luka Doncic single-handedly outscored the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter en route to a game-high, 32-point performance that propelled the host Dallas Mavericks to a 137-96 thrashing Saturday night.

Successfully rebounding from a 107-105 road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Opening Night, the Mavericks ran up the largest margin of victory in their 105-game all-time series with the Grizzlies. Dallas had recorded the previous biggest blowout, 120-83 in January 2001.

Doncic exploded out of the gates for 21 points in the first period, four more than the Grizzlies amassed in falling behind 39-17. The Dallas star hit eight of his 10 shots overall and three of his four 3-point attempts.

Luka dropped 21 in Q1 on his way to 32 and the @dallasmavs‘ W! #KiaTipOff22@luka7doncic: 32 PTS, 7 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/H1fjsu6U1f — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

Entering the game 2-0 but playing the second night of a back-to-back that began with a hard-fought win at Houston, the Grizzlies never seriously challenged over the final 36 minutes as the Mavericks ran up a 42-point lead at one point.

Dallas shot 14-for-24 in the decisive first 12 minutes, compared to 7-for-23 for the visitors. The Mavericks outscored the Grizzlies 12-6 on 3-pointers in the period, making four of eight while Memphis started 2-for-11.

Doncic’s 32-point total came in just 30 minutes. It was the 10th time in his career that he topped 30 points in 30 or fewer minutes.

He also found time for a game-high 10 assists for his first double-double of the season. He added seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Christian Wood complemented Doncic with a double-double off the bench, scoring 25 points to go with a game-high 12 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in with 16 points and Spencer Dinwiddie 15 for the Mavericks, who connected on half their shots overall and 43.6 percent (17 of 39) from beyond the arc.

Ja Morant paced Memphis with 20 points in 30 minutes. He hit six of his 12 shots.

Desmond Bane had 14 points and David Roddy 12 for the Grizzlies, while Tyus Jones went for 10 points off the bench to complement a team-high five assists.

Memphis finished at 43.0 percent shooting overall, got outscored 51-27 on 3-pointers and was dominated on the boards to the tune of 52-29.

