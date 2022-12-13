Tuesday, December 13, 2022
NBA: Luka Doncic scores 38 to lead Mavericks past Thunder

FILE – Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after scoring against the LA Clippers in the second half at American Airlines Center on November 15, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty Images/AFP

Luka Doncic scored 38 points, narrowly missing a triple-double, to lead the host Dallas Mavericks to a 121-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

Doncic added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Spencer Dinwiddie also was close to a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Mavericks and extended the Thunder’s losing streak to three.

Dallas hit 22 3-pointers, their second most of the season, with Tim Hardaway Jr. leading the Mavericks with six.

Hardaway finished with 20 points.

The Mavericks needed a big offensive performance, as Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied a career high with 42 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a flurry, with six points and an assist in the final 2:03 to cut the Dallas lead to five with 28.1 seconds remaining.

But Reggie Bullock hit a pair of free throws and Maxi Kleber had a steal late to clinch the game for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Thunder 43-24 to take a 66-52 lead into the break.

Dallas hit 10 3-pointers in the quarter, four from Hardaway.

The Mavericks ended the quarter on a 15-5 run, which included a pair of three-point plays by Doncic and a pair of 3-pointers by Bullock.

But Oklahoma City got back into the game, cutting the deficit to five by late in the third thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander’s big quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points in the third, hitting 6 of 10 from the field. He finished 14 of 23 from the floor.

Jalen Williams added 17 points for Oklahoma City. The Thunder outscored Dallas 52-32 in the paint.

Oklahoma City missed its first five shots, falling behind 12-0 in the game’s first four minutes.

The Thunder’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl left the game early in the fourth quarter after rolling his right ankle and did not return.

