NBA: Magic guard Markelle Fultz set for season debut

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz is set to make his season debut Wednesday night against Atlanta after missing the first 21 games with a fractured toe.

It couldn’t come at a better time for the 5-16 Magic, who are in the throes of a five-game losing streak and have been beset by a number of injuries.

Fultz, 24, sustained a fractured left big toe during a preseason workout.

He sustained a torn ACL in January 2021 before making his return in February 2022. He averaged 10.8 points and 5.5 assists in 18 games (three starts) last season.

Fultz has contributed 10.9 points and 4.8 assists in 131 career games (86 starts) with the Philadelphia 76ers and Magic. He was the top overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Sixers.

