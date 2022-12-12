NBA: Pelicans take down Suns again, win seventh straight

Zion Williamson matched his season high with 35 points as the surging New Orleans Pelicans completed a two-game sweep of the visiting Phoenix Suns with a 129-124 overtime victory Sunday.

It was the second consecutive game Williamson scored 35 points, also doing it Friday against the Suns.

Williamson, who made 13 of 17 field-goal attempts in a 128-117 victory Friday, made 14 of 21 Sunday as the Pelicans won their seventh straight game and came out on top for the 11th time in their last 13 games.

💪 35 PTS

💪 8 REB

💪 7 straight @PelicansNBA wins@Zionwilliamson came up BIG for the Pels today! pic.twitter.com/VeZno7mpGl — NBA (@NBA) December 12, 2022

CJ McCollum added 29 points for the Western Conference-leading Pelicans, while Naji Marshall scored 16, Larry Nance Jr. had 15 and Dyson Daniels delivered 11.

Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Suns before fouling out, Mikal Bridges scored 27 points, Cameron Payne had 17, Torrey Craig had 14 and Damion Lee delivered 12. Phoenix lost its fourth straight game as Chris Paul had six points and 11 assists before fouling out.

Williamson, Nance and Marshall each had a basket as New Orleans took a three-point lead just under two minutes into overtime. Williamson was called for a foul as Paul missed a 3-pointer, but the Pelicans challenged, and the call was overturned. Paul was called for his sixth foul.

McCollum made a jumper, Marshall scored from the lane and McCollum made another basket to put New Orleans in command at 129-120.

Paul made a jumper to tie the score at 117 with 4.1 seconds left in the regulation and Williamson missed a jumper at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

Williamson made four of the Pelicans’ first five baskets in the second half, including a 3-pointer, then fed McCollum for a dunk as New Orleans turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 70-66 lead.

The Suns got within two points twice before Daniels had two baskets and two assists to help the Pelicans open a 90-75 lead.

Payne had two assists and seven points to help Phoenix pull within 98-93 at the end of the third quarter.

Jonas Valanciunas had five points as New Orleans began the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run that produced a 12-point lead. Valanciunas finished with 10 rebounds.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next