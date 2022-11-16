Wednesday, November 16, 2022
HomeSportNBA rescinding technical foul on Jayson Tatum
Sport

NBA rescinding technical foul on Jayson Tatum

admin
By admin
0
28


Jayson Tatum Celtics NBA

FILE – Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics. Justin Ford/Getty Images/AFP 

The NBA is rescinding the technical foul assessed to Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum during Monday night’s game, The Boston Globe reported Tuesday.

Tatum was slapped with the tech in the second quarter of Boston’s 126-122 win over visiting Oklahoma City. Tatum clapped – once – after being called for a foul. Referee John Goble then called a tech on Tatum.

The tech was met with derision from one of the NBA’s biggest stars. Kevin Durant took to Twitter and called it “the worst tech I’ve seen in the NBA in a while.”

Tatum went on to score 27 points along with 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks as the Celtics came from behind to earn their seventh straight win.

Field Level Media

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday: Giving Flops To Becoming An A-Lister Bollywood Hero, Actor Journey Is Truly Mind-blowing
Next article
No More Unknown Calls? TRAI To Implement Major KYC-Based Reform | DETAILS HERE
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

Sport

NBA rescinding technical foul on Jayson Tatum

admin
By admin
0
28


Jayson Tatum Celtics NBA

FILE – Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics. Justin Ford/Getty Images/AFP 

The NBA is rescinding the technical foul assessed to Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum during Monday night’s game, The Boston Globe reported Tuesday.

Tatum was slapped with the tech in the second quarter of Boston’s 126-122 win over visiting Oklahoma City. Tatum clapped – once – after being called for a foul. Referee John Goble then called a tech on Tatum.

The tech was met with derision from one of the NBA’s biggest stars. Kevin Durant took to Twitter and called it “the worst tech I’ve seen in the NBA in a while.”

Tatum went on to score 27 points along with 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks as the Celtics came from behind to earn their seventh straight win.

Field Level Media

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday: Giving Flops To Becoming An A-Lister Bollywood Hero, Actor Journey Is Truly Mind-blowing
Next article
No More Unknown Calls? TRAI To Implement Major KYC-Based Reform | DETAILS HERE
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677