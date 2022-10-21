Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeSportNBA: Revamped Hawks contend with Magic, Paolo Banchero
Sport

NBA: Revamped Hawks contend with Magic, Paolo Banchero

admin
By admin
0
52


Trae Young #11 and Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks react during the second half against the Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Trae Young #11 and Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks react during the second half against the Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images/AFP

Dejounte Murray looks to build off a successful season debut when the Atlanta Hawks host top overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Murray collected 20 points, 11 assists and five steals to power the Hawks to a 117-107 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Perhaps more important, Murray didn’t turn the ball over despite playing 38 minutes in his first game since being acquired from the San Antonio Spurs in a blockbuster move in the offseason.

Trae Young, Murray’s new backcourt partner, contributed 23 points and 13 assists in the win for Atlanta. Young and Murray became the third pair of Hawks teammates in franchise history to record at least 20 points and 10 assists in the same game.

That sounds like the makings of a potent tandem, however Murray insists that the Hawks have more fight in them than just the initial 1-2 punch.

“It’s about the Atlanta Hawks, not me and Trae. But we’re going to set the tone and go from there,” Murray said.

John Collins and De’Andre Hunter combined to score 46 points on 19-of-27 shooting from the floor. Onyeka Okongwu added 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench while playing just 21 minutes.

While the offensive numbers were appreciated, Atlanta coach Nate McMillan was happier with the way his club played at the other end of the court. The Hawks held the Rockets to just 42.9 percent shooting and forced 16 turnovers, which resulted in 28 points at the other end of the floor.

“We’ve challenged Trae and all the guys to get better defensively,” McMillan said. “That’s the key to the season.”

Like the Hawks, the Magic also received a breakout performance from a newcomer in their season debut — albeit in a loss.

Banchero collected 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Orlando’s 113-109 setback to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The former Duke star became the third No. 1 overall draft pick since 1969 to record at least 25 points, five boards and five assists in his NBA debut, joining Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James.

That’s pretty impressive company for the 19-year-old Banchero, who cast a critical eye when assessing his performance.

“I left a lot of points on the board, like three layups missed, some shots I feel like I could have made, so a lot to work on,” Banchero said. “But I wasn’t disappointed with the way I played.”

Banchero likely wasn’t disappointed with his emphatic one-handed dunk in transition over Pistons guard Cory Joseph early in the fourth quarter, either.

Jalen Suggs added 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor before fouling out. Franz Wagner chipped in 20 points and five assists, however Orlando was unable to capitalize on a 15-point lead before falling to Detroit.

The Magic lost three of four meetings to the Hawks last season en route to posting the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Young averaged 24.3 points and 5.3 assists in three encounters against Orlando last season.

Field Level Media

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleBigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot Accused by Soundarya Sharma For Inappropriately Kissing Her Manya Singh Defends Him
Next articlePakistan Batsman Shaan Masood Hit on Head at Nets
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677