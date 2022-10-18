Tuesday, October 18, 2022
NBA: Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. agree to $82.5M extension—report

Kevin Porter Jr. Rockets NBA

Kevin Porter Jr. #3 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball while Tre Jones #33 of the San Antonio Spurs defends during the game at Toyota Center on October 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images/AFP

Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a four-year, $82.5 million extension with Houston, ESPN reported Monday.

Porter and the 2019 draft class faced a deadline of Monday at 6 p.m. ET to sign a contract extension.

“He’s been our most consistent guy in terms of getting in the gym every day,” general manager Rafael Stone said of Porter last month. “He’s really built really good habits. I’m happy for him. A good three months isn’t what he’s looking to have — he’s looking at the rest of his life. … He’s had a really, really good summer.”

Other members of the draft class to already sign contract extensions and avoid restricted free agency next summer include No. 1 pick Zion Williamson (Pelicans), second overall pick Ja Morant (Grizzlies) and 30th pick Jordan Poole (Warriors).

The 22-year-old Porter is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The extension goes into effect at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Porter averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game last season.

A first-round pick of the Bucks in 2019, Porter was involved in a draft-night trade to the Detroit Pistons, who then traded him to Cleveland six days later. Porter was acquired by the Rockets after he played in 50 games in Cleveland. He started just three games with the Cavaliers.

Since landing in Houston, Porter has started 84 of 87 games in which he’s played. He has career averages of 13.7 points and 4.7 assists per game.

