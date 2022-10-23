Sunday, October 23, 2022
HomeSportNBA: Spurs send Sixers to 0-3 start as Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson...
Sport

NBA: Spurs send Sixers to 0-3 start as Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson shine

admin
By admin
0
56


Keldon Johnson Spurs NBA

San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson reacts during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Photo from San Antonio Spurs’ Twitter

Devin Vassell racked up 22 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 as the visiting San Antonio Spurs made the plays they needed in the fourth quarter on the way to a 114-105 win over the winless Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

The Spurs led by eight heading to the fourth period before Philadelphia rallied to go up 88-87 with 8:04 to play. San Antonio then produced a 15-2 run capped by a free throw by Johnson with 4:42 remaining. The 76ers never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

Tre Jones scored 17 points, including the final eight in the game, as San Antonio won for the second straight night and captured the first two contests of a four-game road trip. Doug McDermott hit for 14, Jakob Poeltl had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Josh Richardson contributed 11 points for the Spurs.

Joel Embiid had his best game of the year with 40 points and 13 rebounds for Philadelphia, which has dropped its first three games. Tyrese Maxey added 25 points, Tobias Harris hit for 15 and James Harden recorded 12 points and 12 assists in the loss.

Both teams struggled with their shooting in the game’s opening minutes, and it was the 76ers who found their rhythm first, forging a 20-12 lead on a stepback jumper by Harden with 3:30 to play in the first quarter. Philadelphia was up 25-19 at the end of the first 12 minutes of play.

The Spurs rallied to tie the game at 33 on Johnson’s three-point play at the 8:43 mark of the second period and rushed to a nine-point advantage at 52-43 after Vassell’s 3-pointer with 1:58 to play in the quarter.

Philadelphia got back-to-back 3-pointers by Harris and Maxey and one free throw each by Maxey and Harden to pull to within one before Vassell’s layup in the final seconds gave San Antonio a 54-51 lead at the break.

Vassell paced all scorers with 20 points at halftime while Johnson hit for 11 for the Spurs. Maxey led Philadelphia with 14 points over the first two quarters, with Embiid and Harris adding 13 and 10, respectively.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleAnanya Panday is a Firecracker in Hot Green Bralette Crop Top And Matching Lehenga See Sexy Photos
Next article6 Fun Ways to Enjoy The Festival of Lights With Your Kids
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677