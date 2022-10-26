Wednesday, October 26, 2022
NBA: Thunder cruise by Clippers after 21-0 third-quarter run

Los Angeles Clippers v Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 andJaylin Williams #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shake hands after a 108-94 win against the Los Angeles Clippers at Paycom Center on October 25, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Ian Maule/Getty Images/AFP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points to lead the host Oklahoma City Thunder to a 108-94 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

At the start of the day, Gilgeous-Alexander was listed as out with a right hip contusion that kept him out of Sunday’s loss to Minnesota.

But Gilgeous-Alexander returned to the lineup, and helped the Thunder win for the first time this season.

The Thunder took control for good with a 21-0 third-quarter run.

Gilgeous-Alexander fueled that run, scoring eight points during the stretch, which lasted just over five minutes.

The Clippers missed nine consecutive shots during the surge while also tallying six turnovers.

Los Angeles finished with 18 turnovers, while Oklahoma City turned the ball over just five times. The Thunder averaged 12 turnovers per game during its 0-3 start.

Oklahoma City outscored the Clippers 23-3 off turnovers.

Tre Mann added 25 points for the Thunder, who were without Josh Giddey. Giddey suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss. Aaron Wiggins, making his first start of the season, had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Thunder won despite shooting just 13.3 percent (4 of 30) from behind the 3-point line.

Gilgeous-Alexander made both of his 3-pointers, though, and was 11 of 22 overall from the floor. Gilgeous-Alexander made all nine of his free throws.

While the Thunder got one of its two injured standouts back, the Clippers were very short-handed.

Kawhi Leonard was out after experiencing stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee, Paul George missed the game due to non-COVID illness and Marcus Morris Sr. was out for personal reasons.

Leonard, who missed all of last season after suffering an ACL tear, will travel back to Los Angeles on Wednesday for treatment.

Morris won’t play in Thursday’s second game at Oklahoma City, while George’s status is up in the air.

Luke Kennard led the Clippers with 15 points off the bench. Ivica Zubac had 10 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





