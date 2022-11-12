NBA: Thunder roll past Raptors

Eugene Omoruyi scored a career-high 22 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder finished with eight players in double figures for the first time in franchise history in a 132-113 win over the visiting Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points, Aaron Wiggins added 17, and Josh Giddey had 15 points and nine rebounds to help the Thunder end a four-game losing streak. Aleksej Pokusevski had 14 points and Luguentz Dort tallied 13 points and seven rebounds.

Tre Mann had 13 points and Jalen Williams had 10 points and 11 assists for Oklahoma City, which led by as many as 32 and shot a season-high 55.9 percent.

8 Thunder players finished in double figures tonight as the Thunder rolled on to defeat the Raptors. 🎥 Watch more | https://t.co/7a2R7GVA7j pic.twitter.com/Ttt4eSRdcZ — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 12, 2022

Chris Boucher led Toronto with 20 points and a season-high 12 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes had 15 points apiece. The Raptors have lost five of their first seven road games this season.

Oklahoma City led 106-85 after three quarters, and both teams rested their starters for much of the final period. VanVleet exited the game late in the third quarter with a non-COVID illness.

OG Anunoby scored 13 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 12, and Malachi Flynn added 10 off the bench for Toronto, which shot 38 of 88 43.2 percent from the field and 11 of 30 (36.7 percent) from 3-point range.

Oklahoma City opened the game by making 11 of its first 16 shots and led 29-24 at the end of the first quarter. Dort led all scorers with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

The Thunder finished the first half with a season-high 70 points and took a 14-point lead into the break.

Omoruyi scored 10 points in the second quarter for Oklahoma City, which ended the half by shooting 65.1 percent from the field while holding the Raptors to 40.4 percent.

The Thunder maintained their double-digit lead throughout the third quarter and moved ahead 97-75 on Omoruyi’s 3-pointer with 2:59 left in the period.

Toronto played without forwards Pascal Siakam (strained right adductor muscle) and Precious Achiuwa (sprained right ankle). Siakam is expected to miss at least two weeks, while Achiuwa is out indefinitely.

