Wednesday, December 7, 2022
NBA: Thunder’s Chet Holmgren has follow-up surgery

Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder smiles on the court during a game against the Orlando Magic during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 11, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren underwent surgery Tuesday to remove hardware implanted in his right foot.

Holmgren had surgery on Aug. 30 to treat a season-ending Lisfranc injury that he sustained over the summer.

Tuesday’s procedure was performed by Dr. David Porter of Forte Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Carmel, Ind., with Thunder medical personnel on hand. Porter was the surgeon on the initial operation.

The team said Holmgren’s rehabilitation remains on target and that he is expected to return for the 2023-24 season.

Holmgren, 20, was injured as he defended LeBron James on a fast break during a CrawsOver Pro-Am game in Seattle in August.

