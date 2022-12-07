NBA: Thunder’s Chet Holmgren has follow-up surgery

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren underwent surgery Tuesday to remove hardware implanted in his right foot.

Holmgren had surgery on Aug. 30 to treat a season-ending Lisfranc injury that he sustained over the summer.

Tuesday’s procedure was performed by Dr. David Porter of Forte Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Carmel, Ind., with Thunder medical personnel on hand. Porter was the surgeon on the initial operation.

The team said Holmgren’s rehabilitation remains on target and that he is expected to return for the 2023-24 season.

Holmgren, 20, was injured as he defended LeBron James on a fast break during a CrawsOver Pro-Am game in Seattle in August.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next