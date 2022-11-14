Monday, November 14, 2022
HomeSportNBA: Timberwolves beat Cavaliers, withstand Darius Garland's 51 points
Sport

NBA: Timberwolves beat Cavaliers, withstand Darius Garland’s 51 points

admin
By admin
0
78


D'Angelo Russell Timberwolves NBA

D’Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after missing a shot in the second quarter of the game against the Utah Jazz at Target Center on October 21, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/AFP

Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert all recorded double-doubles as the Minnesota Timberwolves weathered a late-game rally behind Darius Garland’s league-wide, season-high 51 points to beat the host Cleveland Cavaliers 129-124 on Sunday night.

Garland’s performance ignited Cleveland’s comeback after it was down by as many as 24 points, with 16 of his career-high coming in the final five minutes of regulation.

The Cavaliers cut the deficit to two points in the final minute, but Taurean Prince connected on four free throws in the last 13.1 seconds, part of his 19 total points, to keep Cleveland at bay.

With the win, the Timberwolves snapped a three-game losing skid while extending the Cavaliers’ own dip to four straight losses. The visitors built their initial cushion behind some red-hot shooting from the floor.

Minnesota was connecting on more than 50 percent of its shots from 3-point range and approaching 60 percent from the floor overall deep into the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves finished 46 of 82 from the floor, including 12 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Russell set the pace with 11-of-13 shooting from the field, including 4-for-5 on 3-point attempts, en route to a season-high 30 points.

Russell also set the table for others with a game-high 12 assists. Towns and Gobert recorded their own double-doubles on performances of 29 points and 13 rebounds from Towns, and 15 points with 13 rebounds for Gobert.

Gobert also denied Cleveland a late opportunity to extend the game with a steal.

Minnesota’s offensive efficiency came in spite of a poor scoring performance from Anthony Edwards, who finished with 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the floor.

Cleveland, meanwhile, was without Donovan Mitchell. One of the NBA’s leading scorers early in the season, Mitchell was a late scratch from the lineup due to an ankle injury.

The Cavaliers were also without Jarrett Allen due to ankle soreness.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Oct WPI Inflation Cools Down To 8.39% From 10.7% in Sept, Lowest Since March 2021
Next article
Checkout The Whopping Star Cast Fees Of Bhediya, Varun Dhawan
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

NBA: Timberwolves beat Cavaliers, withstand Darius Garland’s 51 points

admin
By admin
0
78


D'Angelo Russell Timberwolves NBA

D’Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after missing a shot in the second quarter of the game against the Utah Jazz at Target Center on October 21, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/AFP

Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert all recorded double-doubles as the Minnesota Timberwolves weathered a late-game rally behind Darius Garland’s league-wide, season-high 51 points to beat the host Cleveland Cavaliers 129-124 on Sunday night.

Garland’s performance ignited Cleveland’s comeback after it was down by as many as 24 points, with 16 of his career-high coming in the final five minutes of regulation.

The Cavaliers cut the deficit to two points in the final minute, but Taurean Prince connected on four free throws in the last 13.1 seconds, part of his 19 total points, to keep Cleveland at bay.

With the win, the Timberwolves snapped a three-game losing skid while extending the Cavaliers’ own dip to four straight losses. The visitors built their initial cushion behind some red-hot shooting from the floor.

Minnesota was connecting on more than 50 percent of its shots from 3-point range and approaching 60 percent from the floor overall deep into the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves finished 46 of 82 from the floor, including 12 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Russell set the pace with 11-of-13 shooting from the field, including 4-for-5 on 3-point attempts, en route to a season-high 30 points.

Russell also set the table for others with a game-high 12 assists. Towns and Gobert recorded their own double-doubles on performances of 29 points and 13 rebounds from Towns, and 15 points with 13 rebounds for Gobert.

Gobert also denied Cleveland a late opportunity to extend the game with a steal.

Minnesota’s offensive efficiency came in spite of a poor scoring performance from Anthony Edwards, who finished with 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the floor.

Cleveland, meanwhile, was without Donovan Mitchell. One of the NBA’s leading scorers early in the season, Mitchell was a late scratch from the lineup due to an ankle injury.

The Cavaliers were also without Jarrett Allen due to ankle soreness.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Oct WPI Inflation Cools Down To 8.39% From 10.7% in Sept, Lowest Since March 2021
Next article
Checkout The Whopping Star Cast Fees Of Bhediya, Varun Dhawan
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677