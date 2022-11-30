Wednesday, November 30, 2022
HomeSportNBA: Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns out at least 'several weeks'
Sport

NBA: Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns out at least ‘several weeks’

admin
By admin
0
27


Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after being injured in the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on November 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. Rob Carr/Getty Images/AFP

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns will be sidelined indefinitely with a right calf strain.

Towns, 27, sustained a lower-leg injury midway through the third quarter of Minnesota’s 142-127 road loss on Monday to the Washington Wizards. The team said an MRI confirmed the calf strain and that Towns’ condition would be reassessed in “several weeks.”

ESPN reported Towns will miss four-to-six weeks.

In 21 games (all starts) this season, Towns is averaging 20.8 points on 50.5 percent shooting to go with 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

The first overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, Towns is in his eighth season with Minnesota. He has career averages of 23.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 503 games (all starts).

The Timberwolves begin a three-game homestand on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous article
NCAA: San Beda’s JB Bahio eyes PBA Draft
Next article
Ahead Of Polls, Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Division Of Duties Between MCD And Delhi Govt
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
27
Previous article
NCAA: San Beda’s JB Bahio eyes PBA Draft
Next article
Ahead Of Polls, Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Division Of Duties Between MCD And Delhi Govt
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677