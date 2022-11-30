NBA: Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns out at least ‘several weeks’

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns will be sidelined indefinitely with a right calf strain.

Towns, 27, sustained a lower-leg injury midway through the third quarter of Minnesota’s 142-127 road loss on Monday to the Washington Wizards. The team said an MRI confirmed the calf strain and that Towns’ condition would be reassessed in “several weeks.”

ESPN reported Towns will miss four-to-six weeks.

In 21 games (all starts) this season, Towns is averaging 20.8 points on 50.5 percent shooting to go with 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

The first overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, Towns is in his eighth season with Minnesota. He has career averages of 23.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 503 games (all starts).

The Timberwolves begin a three-game homestand on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

