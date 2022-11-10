Thursday, November 10, 2022
NBA: Turbulent Nets name Jacque Vaughn new head coach

Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj

NEW YORK—The Brooklyn Nets named longtime assistant Jacque Vaughn their new head coach on Wednesday, amid a turbulent moment in the franchise’s history.

The team suspended star guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games last week for not disavowing anti-Semitism after posting a link on Twitter to a 2018 commentary, a post that he defended. He later apologized.

Days prior, the Nets abruptly parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after an abysmal start to the season, installing Vaughn as interim coach.

If Irving serves a five-game suspension, he would next be available to play Nov. 13 on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Vaughn, who won the National Basketball Association (NBA) championship title as a player with the San Antonio Spurs in 2007, joined the Nets as an assistant coach in 2016.

He previously served as head coach of the Orlando Magic.

