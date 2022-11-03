NBA: Tyler Herro plays hero for Heat in escaping Kings

Tyler Herro made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left, leading the Miami Heat to a 110-107 win over the visiting Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.
Herro’s shot came after a step-back and then a pump fake before finally firing over Terence Davis. Herro, who missed most of Miami’s win over Golden State on Tuesday due to a left eye contusion, finished with a game-high 26 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
Each team competed without its best player. Miami’s Jimmy Butler, who leads the Heat with a 21.5 scoring average, sat out due to a sore left hip. Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox, who leads the Kings with a 24.5 scoring average, missed the game due to a sore right knee.
With Butler out, Kyle Lowry — who entered the game averaging just 12.5 points — became more of a scorer, getting a season-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting.
Miami’s Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Sacramento, which had its two-game win streak snapped, blew a seven-point fourth-quarter lead. The Kings were led by Domantas Sabonis (22 points, team-high 12 rebounds, game-high eight assists), Kevin Huerter (22 points) and Malik Monk (19 points).
There were 12 lead changes in the first quarter, which ended with Miami on top, 33-32. Lowry had 12 points in just eight minutes.
The Kings cooled off in the second quarter, shooting just 31.8 percent as Miami went into halftime with a 53-51 lead. Lowry led all first-half scorers with 17 points.
Sacramento cut into Miami’s lead in the third quarter — but just barely, as the Heat took a 77-76 advantage into the final quarter.
In the fourth, the Kings went on a 10-0 run to take an 88-81 lead with 8:34 left. But Miami rallied to tie the score, 96-96, with 4:03 left on a Herro jumper.
The battle raged on into the last minute. Lowry hit a short jumper with 27.8 seconds left, giving Miami a 107-105 lead. But Sabonis tied the score with two free throws with 12.5 seconds left.
That set it up for Herro to hit the game-winning shot. Sabonis was called for an offensive foul on Sacramento’s final possession.
