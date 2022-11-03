Thursday, November 3, 2022
NBA: Tyler Herro plays hero for Heat in escaping Kings

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro nails game winner vs Sacramento Kings.

Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro nails game winner vs Sacramento Kings. –MIAMI HEAT PHOTO

Tyler Herro made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left, leading the Miami Heat to a 110-107 win over the visiting Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Herro’s shot came after a step-back and then a pump fake before finally firing over Terence Davis. Herro, who missed most of Miami’s win over Golden State on Tuesday due to a left eye contusion, finished with a game-high 26 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

Each team competed without its best player. Miami’s Jimmy Butler, who leads the Heat with a 21.5 scoring average, sat out due to a sore left hip. Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox, who leads the Kings with a 24.5 scoring average, missed the game due to a sore right knee.

With Butler out, Kyle Lowry — who entered the game averaging just 12.5 points — became more of a scorer, getting a season-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

Miami’s Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Sacramento, which had its two-game win streak snapped, blew a seven-point fourth-quarter lead. The Kings were led by Domantas Sabonis (22 points, team-high 12 rebounds, game-high eight assists), Kevin Huerter (22 points) and Malik Monk (19 points).

There were 12 lead changes in the first quarter, which ended with Miami on top, 33-32. Lowry had 12 points in just eight minutes.

The Kings cooled off in the second quarter, shooting just 31.8 percent as Miami went into halftime with a 53-51 lead. Lowry led all first-half scorers with 17 points.

Sacramento cut into Miami’s lead in the third quarter — but just barely, as the Heat took a 77-76 advantage into the final quarter.

In the fourth, the Kings went on a 10-0 run to take an 88-81 lead with 8:34 left. But Miami rallied to tie the score, 96-96, with 4:03 left on a Herro jumper.

The battle raged on into the last minute. Lowry hit a short jumper with 27.8 seconds left, giving Miami a 107-105 lead. But Sabonis tied the score with two free throws with 12.5 seconds left.

That set it up for Herro to hit the game-winning shot. Sabonis was called for an offensive foul on Sacramento’s final possession.

Field Level Media

