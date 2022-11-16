Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Sport

NBA: Warriors sending James Wiseman to G League

James Wiseman #33 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during a break in a game against the San Antonio Spurs during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

FILE–James Wiseman #33 of the Golden State Warriors. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

The Golden State Warriors are sending center James Wiseman to the NBA G League for an “extended period,” beginning Tuesday.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Monday night that Wiseman will play for the Santa Cruz Warriors for at least 10 days.

“We will keep him there for an extended period to get really good practice time and (play) some games and it’s not gonna be one game and bring him back,” Kerr said. “We want to give him maybe 10 straight days, something like that, and come back and we all know things happen in this league and he’s gonna find his way back to the rotation at some point.”

Wiseman hadn’t played in three games before appearing in Monday night’s game against San Antonio, recording a minus-6 in eight minutes on the floor.

“He needs reps. He needs to play,” Kerr said. “It’s not easy when you don’t get minutes.”

He’s averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 13.4 minutes in 11 games with no starts thus far.

“I don’t look at this as a demotion,” Wiseman said. “I’m just ready to go out there and hoop.”

Wiseman, 21, missed all of the 2021-22 regular season recovering from a knee injury. The Warriors selected him No. 2 overall in the 2020 draft.

