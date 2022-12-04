NBL: Kai Sotto scores 13 but Adelaide 36ers’ win streak snapped

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto scored 13 points in 15 minutes of playing time but the Adelaide 36ers suffered a 97-78 loss to the Sydney Kings in the 2022-23 National Basketball League season on Sunday at Qudos Bank Arena in Australia.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino center provided the spark of the bench and made the most of his minutes with 4-of-8 shooting from the field and tallied four rebounds and a block.

However, the Kings snapped the 36ers’ two-game win streak.

Tim Soares led Sydney’s balanced attack with 18 points. Derrick Walton posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 assists, while Xavier Cooks and Dejan Vasiljevic added 15 markers each.

The Kings stayed on top with a 9-3 record.

Adelaide leaned on Daniel Johnson, who led the way with 21 points, five rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Robert Franks chimed in 16 points, five boards, and three dimes, while Antonius Cleveland added 12 markers and six rebounds.

Sotto and the 36ers slid to 6-6 as they try to bounce back in their home game against Perth Wildcats on Friday.

