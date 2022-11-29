NCAA: After another Final Four exit, San Beda looks forward to bouncing back next season

MANILA, Philippines—San Beda coach Yuri Escueta believes the Red Lions still have the pieces for a promising season next year after their Final Four exit on Tuesday.

Escueta sees his contending for a title even without two of their key cogs in JB Bahio and James Kwekuteye in Season 99.

“I told them at the start, I’m confident with how they’ll become in this short period of time and how they’re playing. JB (Bahio) and James (Kwekuteye) are moving on but Tony (Ynot) will be a big part of the team next year. Jacob (Cortez) needs to be more consistent. Justine (Sanchez) and Yuks (Andrada) need to play bigger roles as well,” Escueta said after San Beda suffered a 62-61 heartbreaker against College of St. Benilde.

“We have guys coming in. JV Gallego is coming back, also there are a couple guys doing residency, Jomel Puno and Colin Dimaculangan. Those three would help us a lot,” he added.

Gallego was unable to play this season due to a knee injury while Puno is a Fil-Candian recruit from Canada. Dimaculangan is a product of the UPIS basketball program.

As for Ynot, he was the third leading scorer behind outgoing players Bahio and Kwekuteye with 9.17 points and 5.17 rebounds per outing.

Bahio, a frontrunner for a Mythical Five spot, also believes the young guns will deliver for San Beda in Season 99.

“I’m sure they’ll bounce back. Past two seasons, they experienced the pain of losing in the semifinals. I can see in those kids that they have big potential. I’m very sure they’ll recover. Yuks, Jacob and Peter (Alfaro) will be there too, to guide them,” he said.

Cortez was a late bloomer for Escueta this season as he was rarely used in the first round.

The young guard showed his worth in the second round, highlighted by his season-high 15 points in a win over Jose Rizal University on November 19.

Cortez scored a team-high 13 points in the Lions’ Final Four loss to the Blazers.

Kwekuteye, on the other hand, revealed he has one more playing year left for the Red Lions but remained uncertain if he will return or forgo next season with declaring for the PBA Draft a plausible option.

Still, Kwekuteye is confident the team will flourish next season, with or without his help.

“I trust them a lot because in practice I always tell them to go hard. Go hard and compete even if it’s practice, so the game will be easier for all of us. They know what’s in store for them next year. I trust coach Yuri, he knows how to maintain those young guys,” he said.

In Season 97, San Beda’s streak of 14 straight finals appearances was snapped by Mapua in the Final Four.

Read Next