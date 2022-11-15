Tuesday, November 15, 2022
HomeSportNCAA: After reaching semis, Lyceum's Enoch Valdez eyes finals return
Sport

NCAA: After reaching semis, Lyceum’s Enoch Valdez eyes finals return

admin
By admin
0
35


Enoch Valdez Lyceum Pirates NCAA

Lyceum’s Enoch Valdez. Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines—Lyceum clinched its first Final Four appearance since 2019 thanks in large part to Enoch Valdez’s efforts.

Valdez erupted for 30 points on top of 11 rebounds and three steals to propel the Pirates past the San Sebastian Stags, 73-65.

The 6-foot-2 swingman also played a pivotal role in Lyceum’s 81-80 win over San Beda on Wednesday with eight points, five rebounds and three assists.

“In my mind, what I want is to enter the Final Four. My goal, however, is to get back to the finals because before, when we reached it with CJ (Perez), I wasn’t used much,” said Valdez, who was named Collegiate Press Corps Player of the Week.

The former Letran recruit edged San Sebastian’s Rhinwil Yambing, Perpetual Help’s John Abis, Lyceum’s Renzo Navarro, Letran’s King Caralipio and San Beda’s James Kwekuteye for the honor.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Suman Chakraborty of IIT Kharagpur wins the Infosys Prize 2022 for his exemplary contributions in the field of Engineering and Computer Science
Next article
In A First, BL Agro obtains Naming Rights for Platforms 14, 15, & 16 at New Delhi Railway Station
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

NEWS
Sport

NCAA: After reaching semis, Lyceum’s Enoch Valdez eyes finals return

admin
By admin
0
35


Enoch Valdez Lyceum Pirates NCAA

Lyceum’s Enoch Valdez. Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines—Lyceum clinched its first Final Four appearance since 2019 thanks in large part to Enoch Valdez’s efforts.

Valdez erupted for 30 points on top of 11 rebounds and three steals to propel the Pirates past the San Sebastian Stags, 73-65.

The 6-foot-2 swingman also played a pivotal role in Lyceum’s 81-80 win over San Beda on Wednesday with eight points, five rebounds and three assists.

“In my mind, what I want is to enter the Final Four. My goal, however, is to get back to the finals because before, when we reached it with CJ (Perez), I wasn’t used much,” said Valdez, who was named Collegiate Press Corps Player of the Week.

The former Letran recruit edged San Sebastian’s Rhinwil Yambing, Perpetual Help’s John Abis, Lyceum’s Renzo Navarro, Letran’s King Caralipio and San Beda’s James Kwekuteye for the honor.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Suman Chakraborty of IIT Kharagpur wins the Infosys Prize 2022 for his exemplary contributions in the field of Engineering and Computer Science
Next article
In A First, BL Agro obtains Naming Rights for Platforms 14, 15, & 16 at New Delhi Railway Station
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677