NCAA: After reaching semis, Lyceum’s Enoch Valdez eyes finals return

MANILA, Philippines—Lyceum clinched its first Final Four appearance since 2019 thanks in large part to Enoch Valdez’s efforts.

Valdez erupted for 30 points on top of 11 rebounds and three steals to propel the Pirates past the San Sebastian Stags, 73-65.

The 6-foot-2 swingman also played a pivotal role in Lyceum’s 81-80 win over San Beda on Wednesday with eight points, five rebounds and three assists.

“In my mind, what I want is to enter the Final Four. My goal, however, is to get back to the finals because before, when we reached it with CJ (Perez), I wasn’t used much,” said Valdez, who was named Collegiate Press Corps Player of the Week.

The former Letran recruit edged San Sebastian’s Rhinwil Yambing, Perpetual Help’s John Abis, Lyceum’s Renzo Navarro, Letran’s King Caralipio and San Beda’s James Kwekuteye for the honor.

