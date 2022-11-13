NCAA: Also-ran Perpetual eliminates JRU

MANILA, Philippines—Perpetual Help booted Jose Rizal University out of Final Four contention with a 72-60 win in the second round of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Sunday.

The Altas, who are also eliminated from playoff contention at 7-9, dealt the Heavy Bombers their ninth loss in 15 outings.

“I told my players, in these last games we have to give ourselves the credit and get the job done. We got one today but there’s two more. I hope we get to continue it,” coach Myk Saguiguit said.

Perpetual Help overcame a poor first quarter where it only scored seven points and trailed by eight.

The Altas found their groove in the second half where they held the Heavy Bombers to just 10 points in the final frame.

Jeff Egan had 14 points, four rebounds and eight assists to lead Perpetual Help while Carlo Ferreras also contributed 14 points on top of five assists. Art Roque and Rey Barcuma added 13 and 12, respectively for the Atlas

Joshua Guiab had 16 points and nine boards for JRU.

The Scores:

PERPETUAL 72 — Egan 14, Ferreras 14, Barcuma 13, Roque 12, Abis 7, Boral 6, Omega 3, Pagaran 3, Flores 0, Cuevas 0, Movida 0, Martel 0, Orgo 0.

JRU 60 — Guiab 16, Miranda 11, Dela Rosa 8, Celis 5, Dionisio 4, Medina 4, Abaoag 4, Tan 2, Villarin 2, De Jesus 2, Delos Santos 2, Mercado 0, Gonzales 0.

Quarters: 7-15, 25-30, 52-50, 72-60.

