NCAA: Arellano blows big lead, hangs on to beat Perpetual Help

MANILA, Philippines—Arellano notched its seventh win at the expense of Perpetual Help, 86-81, in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Tuesday.

The Chiefs, who improved at 7-9, blew a 28-point lead after the Altas unloaded a fourth-quarter rally.

“Their intention was to defend and be physical. If Cade (Flores) retaliates, we’ll bid goodbye with a loss again, which almost happened. So it’s good we won,” said coach Cholo Martin.

The Altas (7-10) pulled within three, 82-79, after back-to-back triples from Shawn Orgo.

With Arellano still holding a precarious 84-81 lead, Kai Oliva hit the game-sealing free throws with 5.3 ticks to go.

Darrell Menina had his best game yet for Arellano with 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Axel Doromal also contributed 25 points while Cade Flores finished with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Rey Barcuma and Carlo Ferreras both finished with 16 points in a losing effort for Perpetual Help.

The Scores:

ARELLANO 86 — Menina 25, Doromal 20, Flores 10, Abastillas 7, Talampas 6, Oftana 5, Mallari 4, Sunga 4, Oliva 3, Tolentino 2, Mantua 0, Domingo 0.

PERPETUAL 81 — Barcuma 16, Ferreras 16, Orgo 14, Razon 9, Egan 8, Boral 6, Abis 4, Omega 4, Flores 2, Cuevas 2, Roque 0, Movida 0, Nitura 0.

Quarters: 22-20, 44-35, 78-53, 86-81.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next