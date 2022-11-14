NCAA brawl game prompts call for review of rules of all PH ball leagues

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City 3rd District Rep. Franz Pumaren is pushing to revisit the rules and regulations of all basketball leagues in the Philippines.

Pumaren made the call in light of the punching spree of Jose Rizal University (JRU)’s John Amores as he ran amok during their game against the De La Salle – College of St. Benilde last Tuesday.

“With these unfortunate events in the collegiate basketball leagues, I believe it is high time to revisit the rules and regulations of every Philippine basketball league. We must lift the matches’ standards, rules and regulations to avoid these brawls,” Pumaren said in a privilege speech during the House of Representatives plenary session on Monday.

Pumaren, a former professional basketball player and head coach, recalled Amores’ rampage and the history of scuffles the beleaguered player had previously been engaged in.

Pumaren presented a string of videos to visualize the spate of on-court controversies Amores has under his belt.

He also asked officials from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the JRU if efforts were made to call out and discipline Amores for his misconduct since his first assault case.

“It is alarming how the player from JRU has a history or pattern of on-court violence within the last five months from different basketball leagues,” Pumaren said.

He also showed a viral video of JRU players, who were reportedly seen dancing on the courtside after Amores’ violent rage during the Tuesday game.

“In any event that violent acts are involved, it should already be understood that the gravity of the situation is a serious matter. Right from the start, the coaches should stop what their players are doing,” Pumaren said, speaking in a mix of English and Filipino.

Pumaren added: “Why do they have to act as if they were mocking the players of CSB? Instead of their coaches trying to stop them, they were enabling them to have fun, as if what happened earlier was not serious at all.”

He also called for Amores to “own up to his mistakes and apologize for what he has caused in the past few months.”

“Yes, we may have heard the statements from the parties involved, but this player has yet to take accountability and apologize to the players he has hurt, affected, and even traumatized,” Pumaren stressed.

He lamented the negative image this brawl-marred game painted of the Philippine basketball scene.

He said it was “not a good example for future generations.”

“We should not enable future generations to think they are okay to engage in brutal acts. There should be no place for violence in any event, especially sports,” he said.

To avoid similar violent incidents, Pumaren urged organizers of basketball leagues to further bolster their security forces during games.

“The people should go through a meticulous screening process as we are talking about the safety of the students and crowd here,” he pointed out.

Following his on-court rampage at the game against CSB, Amores was slapped with an indefinite ban by the NCAA and JRU.

Amores also faces physical injury complaints lodged against him by CSB players Taine Davis and Jimboy Pasturan before the San Juan Prosecutor’s Office.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next