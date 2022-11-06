Sunday, November 6, 2022
HomeSportNCAA: Cade Flores 'questionable,' Shane Menina set to return for Arellano
Sport

NCAA: Cade Flores ‘questionable,’ Shane Menina set to return for Arellano

admin
By admin
0
58


Arellano Chiefs Cade Flores NCAA Season 98

FILE – Arellano’s Cade Flores. Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines—Arellano could still be without its star big man Cade Flores in their coming games in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament.

Flores, according to Chiefs coach Cholo Martin, remains “questionable” due to a sprained ankle he sustained during practice last week.

He has missed Arellano’s last three games with the Chiefs going 1-2 in his absence. Arellano’s only win came on Sunday at the expense of Jose Rizal University.

But while Flores is still unlikely to return, Arellano’s starting guard Shane Menina, who has also missed a couple of games due to a back injury, is expected to play against Mapua on Wednesday.

“Shane will play against Mapua. Supposed to be, he will play in today’s game, he just did not get to do an antigen test,” said Martin after Arellano’s 62-52 win over JRU.

The ailing Chiefs are currently in sixth place with a 6-8 record.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Rishi Sunak Supports Bullying Minister Who Sent Abusive Text Messages To Colleague
Next article
Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik Gets Miffed With Archana Gautam Calls Her Stupid
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

NCAA: Cade Flores ‘questionable,’ Shane Menina set to return for Arellano

admin
By admin
0
58


Arellano Chiefs Cade Flores NCAA Season 98

FILE – Arellano’s Cade Flores. Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines—Arellano could still be without its star big man Cade Flores in their coming games in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament.

Flores, according to Chiefs coach Cholo Martin, remains “questionable” due to a sprained ankle he sustained during practice last week.

He has missed Arellano’s last three games with the Chiefs going 1-2 in his absence. Arellano’s only win came on Sunday at the expense of Jose Rizal University.

But while Flores is still unlikely to return, Arellano’s starting guard Shane Menina, who has also missed a couple of games due to a back injury, is expected to play against Mapua on Wednesday.

“Shane will play against Mapua. Supposed to be, he will play in today’s game, he just did not get to do an antigen test,” said Martin after Arellano’s 62-52 win over JRU.

The ailing Chiefs are currently in sixth place with a 6-8 record.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Rishi Sunak Supports Bullying Minister Who Sent Abusive Text Messages To Colleague
Next article
Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik Gets Miffed With Archana Gautam Calls Her Stupid
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677