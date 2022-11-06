NCAA: Cade Flores ‘questionable,’ Shane Menina set to return for Arellano

MANILA, Philippines—Arellano could still be without its star big man Cade Flores in their coming games in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament.

Flores, according to Chiefs coach Cholo Martin, remains “questionable” due to a sprained ankle he sustained during practice last week.

He has missed Arellano’s last three games with the Chiefs going 1-2 in his absence. Arellano’s only win came on Sunday at the expense of Jose Rizal University.

But while Flores is still unlikely to return, Arellano’s starting guard Shane Menina, who has also missed a couple of games due to a back injury, is expected to play against Mapua on Wednesday.

“Shane will play against Mapua. Supposed to be, he will play in today’s game, he just did not get to do an antigen test,” said Martin after Arellano’s 62-52 win over JRU.

The ailing Chiefs are currently in sixth place with a 6-8 record.

Read Next